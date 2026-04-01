Metro officials face questions after a new payroll system leaves city workers without pay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro officials faced multiple questions today after a new payroll system left many city workers and retirees without the pay they were promised and owed.

The issues were discussed during a special joint meeting between the Metro Council's Budget and Finance and Government Operations and Regulations Committees. The disruption stems from Metro's switch to the Oracle Cloud system on January 1.

"A lot of people were unpaid. Some people were paid wrong amounts. And that is unacceptable," Councilmember Olivia Hill said.

"You just can't let people go without being paid. Someone not having their correct amount of money means they can't buy groceries that they plan for; that means they can't feed their babies; that means they can't get gas," Councilmember Tasha Ellis said.

Finance Director Jenneen Reed said the switch was necessary to modernize payroll after the old system ended. However, 90 days later, employees and retirees are still dealing with pay issues.

"The issues we have experienced during this transition are not okay, and we will continue to work diligently with our partners to fix them," Jenneen Reed said.

"We are trying to ensure that employees are paid timely and accurately. We do not want our employees missing paychecks. It is our number one priority, it's something that's really important to us, we take it very seriously, and we want to ensure that people are paid," Reed said.

The ongoing issues have impacted various departments across the city.

"So we've had several people quit because they couldn't get their overtime and also they couldn't get paid," a Metro Water Services employee said.

"Additionally, the library has had many issues with sick and vacation leave accruals," a Metro Library employee said.

Retirees, like former Metro Nashville Public Schools bus driver Mary Polk, are also affected. Polk retired Jan. 9, but due to the delays, she did not receive her first payment until last week.

"First of all, my mortgage is due every first of the month. They don't wanna hear about your paycheck didn't come. I got light bills, water bills like everybody else and food," Mary Polk said.

Polk said her former coworkers have expressed issues with their pay as well.

"They're telling me that none of their regular time is on there correctly. Their overtimes are all off. Several have stopped doing their evening programs, have stopped doing field trips, and for some of them, that is their second job," Polk said.

Reed said the city has given paper checks to some of those affected. She said the system is complex, but officials are working tirelessly to fix it. For now, she urges anyone missing pay, hours, or overtime to contact their timekeeper immediately.

"I've lived paycheck to paycheck myself, and it's hard to do that, so for people who are missing pay or who've experienced the delays, I do want to express my sincere apologies, and please know that we are working to rectify the situation as fast as we can," Reed said.

Timekeepers will work directly with the finance department to correct paychecks. Reed said employees still having issues can reach out to her directly or email their Metro Council member. She also clarified that the city is not using artificial intelligence through the Oracle Cloud system to pay employees.

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