NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville is opening a severe weather overflow shelter Wednesday evening ahead of storms forecast to be heading to our area.

The shelter will open at 5 p.m. and is located at 3230 Brick Church Pike.

According to Metro, the shelter will be open to men, women, couples and people with pets.

The shelter will remain open until 7 a.m. Thursday morning.