Metro opens up Overflow Shelter due to extreme cold temperatures on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro is opening up an Overflow Shelter on Friday due to extreme temperatures.

The shelter, located at 3230 Brick Church Pike will be open from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. on Saturday. All adults over 18, as well as dogs in kennels.

You can get a hot meal, snacks and a warm place to sleep.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).