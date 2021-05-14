Watch
Metro police padlock Nashville market, deem it a ‘public nuisance’

Metro police
Metro Nashville police have padlocked the Egyptian Latino Market, calling it a “public nuisance.”
Posted at 10:56 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 12:04:03-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police have padlocked the Egyptian Latino Market, calling it a “public nuisance.”

Metro police tweeted Friday, that they were shutting the market down, citing shootings in January and September.

Police said other crimes have also been reported at the market, which is located at the corner of Murfreesboro Pike and Millwood Drive.

No additional details were provided.

