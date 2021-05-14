Metro police padlock Nashville market, deem it a ‘public nuisance’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police have padlocked the Egyptian Latino Market, calling it a “public nuisance.”

Metro police tweeted Friday, that they were shutting the market down, citing shootings in January and September.

BREAKING: The MNPD is shutting down & padlocking Egyptian Latino Market, 619 Millwood Dr (corner of Murfreesboro Pk & Millwood), as a public nuisance. Shootings of innocent persons have occurred here in Jan & last Sept. Other crimes have also been occurring. pic.twitter.com/uGLTL6H68r — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 14, 2021

Police said other crimes have also been reported at the market, which is located at the corner of Murfreesboro Pike and Millwood Drive.

No additional details were provided.