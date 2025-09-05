Metro Parks adds armed security at key facilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Parks will begin posting armed security guards at several facilities starting Friday, September 5.

The department has been steadily enhancing safety measures at facilities and greenways over the past year. It's a priority that’s drawn increased attention since the death of Alyssa Lokitis on the Mill Creek Greenway in October 2024.

The guards will work with Parks Police and Metro Nashville Police, patrolling entrances, monitoring access, and responding to incidents. Officials said their presence will also serve as a deterrent to potential threats.

Security services will be provided by Archangel Security and Allied Universal, covering locations including the Centennial Sportsplex, Hamilton Creek Marina, the Parks permitting office and community centers across Davidson County.

The updates are funded through Metro Parks’ FY26 operating budget and aim to allow staff to focus more on programming and customer service.