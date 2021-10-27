Watch
Metro Parks begin search for Nashville's Christmas tree

WTVF
File - Metro Nashville Christmas Tree lighting celebration in 2017.
Posted at 4:31 PM, Oct 27, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Parks is searching for the perfect tree to serve as the city's official Christmas tree this year.

The department said they are specifically looking for a 30 to 40-foot-tall Norway Spruce that "looks good from all angles."

"We would very much like to have a tree that has grown too big for its current location or needs removal. We know it’s out there! We just haven’t found it yet. For anyone that believes they have such a tree, please make sure and include the location of the tree so our staff can take an initial look. The tree should be a Norway Spruce which has the same shape that we see in children’s books about Christmas," said Randall Lantz, Metro Parks' horticulturists.

Metro Parks will cut down the tree, grind out the stump and plant a replacement tree for the owners. If you have a tree that fits this description, call Lantz at 615-862-8400.

The tree will be displayed at Public Square Park and decorated with thousands of multi-colored LED lights as the centerpiece for Nashville's holiday celebration.

