Metro Parks May Fest to provide free family-friendly fun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, Metro Parks is hosting May Fest at Hadley Park, featuring National Kids to Parks Day, an unveiling of a new picnic pavilion and park signage, and the live music of local band Brassville.

Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, a blanket or even a picnic basket to enjoy the outdoors with fellow community members. There will be food trucks, refreshments, games and community engagement throughout the day.

The first event of the day, a celebration of National Kids to Parks Day, is sponsored by the National Park Trust and it aims to create awareness with the younger generation about the importance of parks and outdoor experiences. It is always hosted on the third Saturday in May.

Starting at 9 a.m., Hadley Park Community Center will host children ages 6-14 for relay races, tug-of-war contests and games.

At 12 p.m., Hadley Park will officially open its new free form roof pavilion, located at the corner of 28th Avenue North and Albion streets. It is an airy structure designed to create a feeling of openness and space. It is also meant to celebrate the culture of the surrounding community with colorful, patterned ceiling panels inspired by traditional African textiles.

A new masonry monument sign on the corner will also incorporate the textile motif and bear the name of the park, which is pending a decision by the Tennessee Historical Commission.

At 1 p.m., Brassville takes the stage to kick off the May Music Fest at the Hadley Park Bandshell. Also on the bill are The Imperial Blues Hour and Café Cola'o.

The emcee for the day will be artist Sommer Jade, known for her infusion of poetry and spoken word with music in a signature style called PoetiVerses.