Metro Parks offer three more community centers with child feeding program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting this year, three more community centers in Metro Parks will now serve hot meals and snacks at no charge for children enrolled in after-school programs.

The program evolved from the federally sponsored Child and Adult Care Food Program, which the state administers. With the additional three, this now makes nine facilities that will participate. Overall, the facilities serve 215 children daily.

"We are thrilled not only with the expansion of the program but also with its enhancements," Parks Director Monique Horton Odom said. "Two years ago, we couldn’t feasibly factor in organic produce. But in 2022, we are introducing some organic items on the menu and will be working diligently to have a greater variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. Parents are rightfully concerned by the dominance of fast-food items on the kids’ plates, so establishing healthy dietary habits through CAPFC is our priority.”

The department offers a free after-school program for children, who walk to and from community centers. The program runs from 3 till 6 p.m., Monday through Friday at regional and neighborhood centers. Programming is open to children between six and 14.

The nine participating centers are listed below: