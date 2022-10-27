Metro Parks searching for Christmas tree to be used for city-wide festivities this holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With less than two months to go until Christmas, Metro Parks is searching for the perfect centerpiece for city-wide festivities.

There are a few requirements and they're hoping someone has the perfect match. The Parks Department is explicitly looking for a 30 to 40 feet tall Norway Spruce that looks good from all angles. The goal is to find a tree that has overgrown its current home.

The Parks Department is certain their tree is out there, they just need a little help finding it. If you've got one, they'll do all the work, including cutting it down, grinding the stump, and even planting a replacement if needed.

Once it's found, the tree will call Public Square Park it's new home for the holiday season and will be decked out with thousands of multi-colored LED lights to shine bright.

Metro Parks has been providing a tree for the holiday celebrations in downtown Nashville for over thirty years.

If you have a tree that meets the criteria, please call Randall Lantz at 615-862-8400 or email him at Randall.Lantz@nashville.gov.