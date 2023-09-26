Metro Parks to hold Brookmeade Park community meeting on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — City leaders want more ideas on how best to restore a popular West Nashville Park.

Metro Parks is hosting a community engagement meeting about Brookmeade Park on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Parks Headquarters at 2565 Park Plaza Nashville, TN 37203.

Neighbors haven't been able to used it for decades after it was overrun by dozens from the unhoused community. A lot of cleanup has been happening to get ready for the final stage of reopening it to neighbors in the area off Charlotte Pike.

Tuesday night, Metro Parks will host a community meeting to get the final ideas flowing. It's a chance for people to speak up about what they want for their families. Some ideas shared online mentioning better access to the river, bike paths, picnic areas and even a dog park.

Brookmeade has come a long way this year after the city moved more than 45 people living there into interim housing eight months ago. It marked the first time in decades that the park was empty.

It came after former mayor John Cooper announced a $50 million plan to address homelessness with the goal of eventually getting them into more permanent housing.

Community concerns linger around the unhoused community returning to the space because of the city's timeline.