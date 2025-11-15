Metro Parks Youth Choir offers lessons with focus on affordability, accessibility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even with so many expenses, families are trying to make sure their children get to follow their passion. Metro Parks has launched a Metro Parks Youth Choir program with a focus on affordability.

Vocal warm-ups were underway one night at Sevier Park Community Center. Something you could immediately see at this rehearsal was the pure confidence of nine-year-old Autumn Arnold.

"I love music, and I think it brings out the best in me," she said.

I asked Autumn who she wants to sing like someday.

"Ella Fitzgerald," she said.

Good answer.

"I feel as if she's guiding other people where to go with her music," Autumn continued.

Autumn's always had a lot of musical influences thanks, in large part, to mom Iris Johnson Arnold.

"Sometimes she wants to listen to KPop Demon Hunters!" laughed Johnson Arnold.

Leading choir rehearsal was Jeremy Simpson. The crew knows him as Mr. Jeremy.

This is the first season for the Metro Parks Youth Choir. It's being taught now at five metro parks community centers. it It was $50 for this first season, though scholarships and discounts were also available. The Metro Parks Youth Choir will return in the spring with plans to add two more community centers. The idea is accessibility and affordability.

"Singing can be very expensive," said Johnson Arnold. "She started out taking lessons, and she's not taking lessons right now cause it can be very expensive. When someone sent us the flyer and the cost was so nominal, I was just like, 'yes!'"

Right now, Mr. Jeremy is rehearsing the kids at each community center to come together for a performance at 7pm on November 21st at the Fisk Memorial Chapel.

"It feels great to be in a group of kids around my age, to sing with them and bring joy," said Autumn.

"She loves it, she absolutely loves it," Johnson Arnold added. "She comes home singing. We're blessed to be part of this. She's just a dynamic little person here."

For the community centers involved in the Metro Parks Youth Choir, visit here. The link also has information on the November 21 show.

