Metro police: 16-year-old serial robbery suspect arrested after seven armed holdups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police say a 16-year-old suspected in a string of armed robberies across Davidson County was arrested Wednesday shortly after the latest holdup at Dragon Wireless on Murfreesboro Pike.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Division — with help from the Canine and Aviation Units — took Karon Simpson, 16, into custody. Investigators say Simpson admitted to being the gunman in seven robberies over the last month.

He is charged in Juvenile Court with seven counts of aggravated robbery connected to the following cases:

Oct. 23 — The Escape Game, 162 3rd Avenue North

Oct. 24 — Family Dollar, 853 Bell Road

Oct. 25 — Family Dollar, 853 Bell Road

Oct. 28 — Wireless Z, 5335 Charlotte Pike

Nov. 6 — Super Mercado, 981 Murfreesboro Pike

Nov. 10 — Subway, 769 Bell Road

Nov. 12 — Dragon Wireless, 1204 Murfreesboro Pike

Police say Simpson was armed during each incident.

A second suspect, Marcellus Harris, 19, was arrested shortly after the Wireless Z robbery last month. Officers say he was carrying a stolen handgun at the time. Harris is charged with robbery (acting in concert), theft of a firearm, and resisting arrest. He remains in jail on $57,500 bond.

Metro police say the investigation is ongoing.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.