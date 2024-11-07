Metro Police actively searching and padlocking a home in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are currently searching and padlocking a South Nashville home.
According to police, the home at 4912 Shasta Drive is being padlocked as a public nuisance.
"This is an extreme but necessary action for the wellbeing of families living in the Shasta Drive area," said Chief John Drake.
Officers have responded to more than 200 incidents here in recent years resulting in dozens of arrests for a laundry list of offenses. The owner was warned more than a year ago that the criminal issues needed to stop. pic.twitter.com/nnGJuLxnQN— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 7, 2024
