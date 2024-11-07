Watch Now
Metro Police actively searching and padlocking a home in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are currently searching and padlocking a South Nashville home.

According to police, the home at 4912 Shasta Drive is being padlocked as a public nuisance.

"This is an extreme but necessary action for the wellbeing of families living in the Shasta Drive area," said Chief John Drake.

