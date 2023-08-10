Watch Now
Metro Police and Alignment Nashville host: Family University back to school summit

MNPS Family University
Posted at 4:30 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 17:30:40-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police and Alignment Nashville are running the Family University: Back to School Summit on August 19th from 9 AM to 2 PM.

This program will include sessions on mental health, academic support, and enrichment opportunities for all participants.

MNPS leaders and community partners will be there to ensure success coming into the new school year.

All participants will receive resources; such as fresh produce, school supplies, and more.

The event will be held at Nashville State Community College at 120 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37209.

Transportation assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can register on their website.

