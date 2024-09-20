NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are calling for action after an accidental deadly shooting last week.

Chief John Drake is urging the community to take gun safety seriously. He says there have already been four accidental child deaths from firearms in Nashville this year.

"Our police department, in partnership with the Department of Safety, has free gun locks available in the lobby of police headquarters, all of our precincts, and at the records division counter in Madison," said Chief Drake.

The "Gun Retrieval" program is another safety option. Anyone can safely and anonymously get rid of firearms by dropping them off at Metro Precincts.

Unfortunately city wide, MNPD continues to battle an increase in gun violence.

So far this year - there have been 71 homicides, 64 of those were deadly shootings. At the same time last year - there were 70 confirmed homicides.

