Metro Police are investigating a reported hit and run at the Smokin Thighs restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a reported hit and run on June 19.

Witnesses were reported seeing an early 2000s model black pickup truck coming out of the back parking lot of the Smokin Thighs restaurant.

They said the truck exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed and the victim ended up on Wedgewood Avenue.

Police say the truck has a busted or cracked windshield with some front-end damage.

None of the witnesses could get a license plate number of the suspect vehicle.

The suspect was described as a white man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches with short hair.

The victim was transported to VUMC in critical condition.