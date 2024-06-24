Metro Police are investigating a reported hit and run at the Smokin Thighs restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a reported hit and run on June 19.
Witnesses were reported seeing an early 2000s model black pickup truck coming out of the back parking lot of the Smokin Thighs restaurant.
They said the truck exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed and the victim ended up on Wedgewood Avenue.
Police say the truck has a busted or cracked windshield with some front-end damage.
None of the witnesses could get a license plate number of the suspect vehicle.
The suspect was described as a white man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches with short hair.
The victim was transported to VUMC in critical condition.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Amidst their own grief and facing hatred these gentlemen worked to save lives. Forrest Sanders brings us a history lesson that's ripple effects are still evident across Nashville.
-Carrie Sharp