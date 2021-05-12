Watch
Metro Police: Argument leads to deadly shooting at market

WTVF
Police investigate shooting on JC Napier Court.
Posted at 6:37 PM, May 12, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot and killed outside of a market in Nashville Avenue Wednesday morning.

Metro Nashville Police officials say 24-year-old Jashaun Cane-Germane was shot and killed by a man around 8 a.m.

The men got into an argument inside the store, which continued as they went outside and led to the shooting, according to MNPD.

Cane-Germane was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and died shortly after arriving.

Police say the shooter fled the scene in a white car.

