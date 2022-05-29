Metro Police arrest 5 men for selling cocaine in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Undercover efforts by the MNPD have led to five arrests related to sales cocaine on Friday night.

Police say Cedric Freeman, 36, who sold an undercover detective a gram of cocaine on May 18, was located and arrested Friday night on 3rd Avenue South near Demonbreun Street.

Shane Thompson, 41, sold an undercover detective a gram of cocaine on 2nd Avenue South under the pedestrian bridge Friday night after first getting it from Marchelle Waller, 43, on 2nd Avenue South at Malloy Street. Both men were arrested.

Marc Henderson, 52, sold a gram of cocaine to an undercover officer in Printers Alley Friday night after first getting it from Antonio Clark, 42, at 3rd Avenue South and Malloy Street. Both men were arrested.

MNPD says this continuing operation is in response to recent drug overdose cases in the downtown area.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) can help. To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at 615-687-1701.