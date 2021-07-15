Metro Police arrest, charge man in shooting on Lewis St.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives arrested 33-year-old Derrick Demartinez Holt in the shooting of a man at the J.C. Napier public housing on July 7.

Metro Nashville Police Department Derrick D. Holt

Police officials say the 39-year-old victim reported that Holt drove up to him, apparently thinking he was someone else, and shot him in the groin.

Officials say detectives used surveillance video in the area to identify Holt as the shooter. Arrest warrants charging Holt with felony aggravated assault and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon were issued on July 8.

A TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detective spotted Holt Wednesday on Trinity Lane near Lischey Avenue. Holt drove to Nocturne Drive and ran from the detective into an apartment before ultimately complying with police commands to come out.

Holt has prior convictions for robbery and felony cocaine possession. He was jailed in lieu of $88,500 bond.