Metro Police arrest former Nashville teacher for sexual battery of a minor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police arrested a former Metro teacher Thursday for allegedly touching several students inappropriately.

36-year-old Michael Ligon was arrested for sexual battery by an authority figure after a 13-year-old came forward that Ligon fondled and kissed her at school.

An investigation into the case began in April, and Youth Services detectives discovered several other students who had similar inappropriate interactions.

Stem Prep in South Nashville put Ligon on administrative leave, but he was hired by Kipp Academy in East Nashville in July while still on leave.

Kipp Academy fired him Thursday following his arrest.

Ligon remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond.

According to his LinkedIn, he has been with Metro Schools since 2020 and was a teacher at Stem Prep for two years — 2022 through this past spring. He coached the boy's basketball team at the school.

More charges could be coming as police continue to investigate.

If you know anything that could help, police give Metro's Youth Services Division a call at 615-862-7417.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com.