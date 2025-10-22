Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro police arrest man accused of using fake barcodes to steal from Lowe’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police Organized Retail Crime detectives arrested 61-year-old Gregory Nabors on 15 outstanding felony warrants tied to a series of thefts from the Lowe’s on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Investigators say Nabors began targeting the store in March, where he allegedly placed merchandise in his cart and swapped the barcodes with those from less expensive items to pay a lower price.

Police say Nabors, of Mt. Juliet, admitted to the activity during questioning. He faces 14 felony counts of criminal simulation and one felony count of theft of merchandise.

Nabors is being held on a $75,000 bond as the investigation continues.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

