Metro Police arrest six teens, recover stolen cars and guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Violent Crimes Division detectives on Friday arrested six juvenile teenagers in two separate incidents while recovering a carjacked sedan from Nashville, a stolen car from Clarksville, four real guns, a BB pistol, and marijuana.

In the first case, Madison Precinct and Violent Crimes detectives stopped a 2006 Nissan Sentra that was taken in an armed carjacking on April 26 from a Trails Circle apartment complex. Four teens, three 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old, were arrested. Two pistols were found in the car. The 16-year-old, Ronald Groves, admitted to taking part in the carjacking and was charged with aggravated robbery.

In the second case, detectives saw a gold Ford Edge with a temp tag speeding and traveling recklessly on I-40, but were unable to keep up with it.

Two teens in the Waffle House, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, had come from the vehicle. Both were carrying guns and were arrested (one of the guns was stolen February 15 from the glove box of a parked car on Harbor Lights Drive). One of the teens was in possession of several window punch tools. There was also a BB pistol and marijuana weighing about a quarter pound in the Edge.

The 17-year-old was booked at juvenile detention on charges of vehicle theft, gun theft and unlawful gun possession. He also had outstanding credit card fraud and theft charges stemming from a 2021 case. The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful gun possession, possession of marijuana for resale, and possession of burglary tools.