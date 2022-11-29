Metro police attempt to ID laundromat shooter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police Violent Crimes detectives are attempting to identify the suspected shooter in an incident at a laundry shop on Antioch Pike Nov. 16.

The victim of this shooting said he was on his phone inside the Jumbo Laundry when the unidentified male opened fire into the business, striking him once in the shoulder, says Metro police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle and released later that day.

The suspect was seen getting into a gold SUV before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.