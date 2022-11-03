Watch Now
Metro police attempt to ID Truist Bank robbery suspect

Posted at 4:40 PM, Nov 03, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a bank Thursday morning in the midtown area.

The unidentified man wearing a baseball hat, mask and a Champion sweatshirt went into a Truist Bank in the 1600 block of 21st Ave S just after 11 a.m., passed a note to a teller demanding money and said he was armed, says Metro police.

Witnesses to the crime did not see a weapon.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. If you have any information about this crime, please call Metro police at 615-742-7463.

