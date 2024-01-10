Metro Police: Bomb threat sent to Donelson Middle School not credible

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are informing parents, teachers and staff that the threat overnight at Donelson Middle School was not credible.

The middle school received an emailed bomb threat overnight on Wednesday and contacted authorities. The school was subsequently placed on lockdown prior to the start of school. After sweeping the building, police determined the threat was not credible and cleared it for use.

Parents were notified and the school has continued normal operations.

"Threatening mass violence against a school is a crime and a zero-tolerance offense under district police," Metro Police stated."The MNPD will investigate to try and determine the source of the threat and take appropriate actions."