Metro Police: Bomb threat sent to Donelson Middle School not credible

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are informing parents, teachers and staff that the threat overnight at Donelson Middle School was not credible.
The middle school received an emailed bomb threat overnight on Wednesday and contacted authorities. The school was subsequently placed on lockdown prior to the start of school. After sweeping the building, police determined the threat was not credible and cleared it for use.
Parents were notified and the school has continued normal operations.
"Threatening mass violence against a school is a crime and a zero-tolerance offense under district police," Metro Police stated."The MNPD will investigate to try and determine the source of the threat and take appropriate actions."
Carrie and Amy recommend:
“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."
-Carrie Sharp
" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."
-Amy Watson