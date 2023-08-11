Watch Now
Metro Police call for license plate readers to be made permanent in Nashville

Posted at 10:32 AM, Aug 11, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following the trial period expiring last month, Metro Police are calling for license plate readers to be brought to Nashville.

The Police Department tweeted Friday detailing the importance of the technology and what it can be used for.

Over recent weeks, there have been concerns raised from the Community Oversight Board stating that these readers target the poorest and most racially diverse neighborhoods in the city.

Metro Police stated that the readers are placed in high crime areas, targeting license plates, not people.

