Metro Police call for license plate readers to be made permanent in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following the trial period expiring last month, Metro Police are calling for license plate readers to be brought to Nashville.

The Police Department tweeted Friday detailing the importance of the technology and what it can be used for.

License Plate Readers are a cost-effective way to safeguard our city. With the technology, we can recover stolen vehicles, solve violent crimes & find missing loved ones faster. Here is a message from MNPD Analyst Whitney Thompson... pic.twitter.com/v7szPDz1ZY — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 11, 2023

Over recent weeks, there have been concerns raised from the Community Oversight Board stating that these readers target the poorest and most racially diverse neighborhoods in the city.

Metro Police stated that the readers are placed in high crime areas, targeting license plates, not people.