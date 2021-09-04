Metro police: Car 'went airborne,' before crashing into another vehicle, killing Madison man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is facing vehicular homicide by intoxication charges after Metro police said the car he was driving "went airborne" and crashed onto another vehicle, killing the driver.

According to police, 20-year-old Ethan Harris was driving on Shute Lane toward Lebanon Pike around 2:30 a.m. when he drove off the side of the road, hitting the fence on The Hermitage's property. Harris' car continued across the westbound lanes of Lebanon Pike, then hit the center concrete median, flew into the air and landed on the roof of another vehicle.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Metro police identified the victim as 60-year-old James Gamble, of Madison, who was driving east on Lebanon Pike at the time. He died at the scene of the crash.

Responding officers said Harris smelled of alcohol and looked to be drunk. He was arrested after being discharged from the hospital for non-critical injuries. His bond has been set at $40,000.

Metro Nashville Police Department Ethan Harris

Police said a blood sample from Harris will be analyzed.