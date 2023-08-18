Going to the Leagues Cup? Here's some parking advice from Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police will have additional staff to help with traffic Saturday in anticipation of the Leagues Cup final match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami.

According to a release sent Friday by MNPD, dozens of extra-duty MNPD officers will staff multiple traffic posts beginning at 6 p.m. and will provide roving neighborhood security.

Metro police also want to remind anyone attending the game that you can only park at GEODIS Park if you have a permit, which are sold out for this event. Anyone without a parking pass should use rideshare services.

Drop-off and pickup areas will be at Lot 5, which is the Fair Park Entrance on Bransford Avenue near Craighead Street. Traffic on Craighead Street between Nolensville Pike and Bransford Avenue will be one-way at the conclusion of the match.

Fans attending the match should be cautious when parking in the neighborhoods surrounding GEODIS Park. Any vehicles that are parked illegally, on private property without the consent of the owner, and anyone blocking driveways or entrances to private property, as well as fire hydrants, could be ticketed and towed.

Metro police also encourage drivers to "park smart" and not leave unsecured valuables and guns inside vehicles parked outside the stadium.

Metro police also want to remind anyone attending the game that GEODIS Park has "a strong policy against intrusion onto the field by fans."

Anyone who violates this policy will be arrested and ejected from the stadium.