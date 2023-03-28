Watch Now
Metro Police Chief John Drake says the shooter may have had other targets, including local mall

WTVF / Sky 5
The Covenant School experienced a mass shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Posted at 8:35 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 09:35:33-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police Chief John Drake said that the shooter in The Covenant School shooting may have had other targets, including a local mall.

"We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville," Drake said on CBS Mornings. "And that just did not happen."

Drake added that a search of 28-year-old Audrey Hale's home turned up additional weapons and more maps pertaining to "maybe some thinking some other incidents".

"What detectives have said so far is there's possibly some resentment for having to go to that school," the police chief said.

Drake said authorities believe the shooting was "targeted and planned."

