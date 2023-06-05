Metro detective shot off Donelson Pike now released from hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro police officer Detective Donovan Coble was released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Monday after he was shot by a theft suspect he was pursuing last week and left in critical condition.

Metro police sent a tweet Monday afternoon with a video of fellow officers celebrating his release from Vanderbilt University Medical Center stating that Det. Coble would continue his recovery at home.

BREAKING: We are overjoyed to announce that Detective Donovan Coble, shot in the side & critically wounded last Thursday, has just been released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center to continue his recovery at home! pic.twitter.com/eUjWTA9anF — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 5, 2023