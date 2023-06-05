Watch Now
Metro detective shot off Donelson Pike now released from hospital

Officer Donovan Coble, 33, is a four-year MNPD veteran.
Posted at 6:55 PM, Jun 05, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro police officer Detective Donovan Coble was released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Monday after he was shot by a theft suspect he was pursuing last week and left in critical condition.

Metro police sent a tweet Monday afternoon with a video of fellow officers celebrating his release from Vanderbilt University Medical Center stating that Det. Coble would continue his recovery at home.

