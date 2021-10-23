Watch
Metro police, FBI looking for armed bank robbery suspect

Police lights
Posted at 4:57 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 17:57:59-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are working to identify the man who robbed a First Horizon Bank branch in East Nashville at gunpoint.

The robbery took place on Saturday around 12:15 in the afternoon at First Horizon's branch on 3518 Gallatin Pike. Metro police tweeted security images which captured a man pointing a gun towards a desk in the building and receiving cash.

According to police, he fled the scene in a silver Nissan Altima after getting the money.

East Precinct detectives and the FBI are investigating. If you recognize the man in these photos or have any information, call 615-742-7463. A reward will be offered.

