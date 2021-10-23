Metro police, FBI looking for armed bank robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are working to identify the man who robbed a First Horizon Bank branch in East Nashville at gunpoint.

The robbery took place on Saturday around 12:15 in the afternoon at First Horizon's branch on 3518 Gallatin Pike. Metro police tweeted security images which captured a man pointing a gun towards a desk in the building and receiving cash.

This man robbed First Horizon Bank's 3518 Gallatin Pk branch @ gunpoint @ 12:15 today. After getting cash he fled in a silver Nissan Altima. Have info about him? Please call 615-742-7463. Reward offered. East Precinct detectives & FBI investigating. pic.twitter.com/gjtK27KY6h — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 23, 2021

According to police, he fled the scene in a silver Nissan Altima after getting the money.

East Precinct detectives and the FBI are investigating. If you recognize the man in these photos or have any information, call 615-742-7463. A reward will be offered.