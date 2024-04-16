Metro police found the suspected car involved in the hit-and-run of Chazan Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say they recovered a red Ford Edge car that they think was involved in the hit-and-run of Chazan Page.

Page, a 20-year-old Tennessee State University football player, was killed in the hit-and-run accident, which took place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The car was found Tuesday afternoon in a backyard on Oakhurst Drive.

This Ford Edge, recovered Monday night from a backyard on Oakhurst Dr, is the suspected hit & run vehicle that killed TSU football player Chazan Page on Gallatin Pk early Sunday. Leads are being pursued to identify the driver. Have information about this person? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/s7BEVcrK46 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 16, 2024

Police say they are working on leads to identify the driver. If you have any information, you are asked to call 615-742-7463.