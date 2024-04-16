Watch Now
Metro police found the suspected car involved in the hit-and-run of Chazan Page

Metro Police
Posted at 3:43 PM, Apr 16, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say they recovered a red Ford Edge car that they think was involved in the hit-and-run of Chazan Page.

Page, a 20-year-old Tennessee State University football player, was killed in the hit-and-run accident, which took place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The car was found Tuesday afternoon in a backyard on Oakhurst Drive.

Police say they are working on leads to identify the driver. If you have any information, you are asked to call 615-742-7463.


