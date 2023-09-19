Metro Police hope new sketch helps identify woman found dead in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Almost three years after a woman was found dead in a home in Bellevue, Metro Police are still working to identify her.

Detectives were called to the scene in the 7000 block of Highway 70 South on Nov. 26, 2020. The home was abandoned and often used by homeless residents to escape the cold. Police said when a homeless man walked in the home, he found the woman dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Police were able to determine the woman hadn't been dead for a very long time, but they weren't able to find out her name, why she was in the house or her exact cause of death. The man who found her said he didn't know her, and additional discussions with people in the homeless community didn't produce any information.

Detectives shared a photo of the woman's face with a sketch artist at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The artist was able come up with a drawing of the woman's face that police said is very realistic.

"I think there will be a lot of people out there that will see this [sketch] and be reminded I knew someone who looked a lot like that," said Matthew Filter, a detective with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons unit.

Filter said the woman was white and appeared to be in her 20s. She was 5’4” tall and weighed 225 pounds. She had reddish-brown wavy hair and brown eyes. She also had a tattoo of a heart above a comma forming a semi-colon on her left wrist.

Filter said investigators still haven't been able to learn much about the woman, but they hope with the new sketch and the public's help they will finally get some answers.

"Our biggest goal right now is to get her identified, and her family notified of what happened to her," said Filter.

Anyone who recognizes her from the sketch or description is asked to call Detective Filter at 615-862-7803.