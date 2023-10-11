Metro Police host 2nd annual "Coffee With Cold Case"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Solving a cold case can start with just one tip, and Metro Police detectives hope a special event will help begin that process.

For the second year in a row, detectives from the Metro Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons Unit gathered to meet and talk with members of the public.

"Coffee With Cold Case" was held at the Madison Police Precinct. Coffee and refreshments were served, and people had a chance to meet the detectives, ask questions about unsolved cases or provide information that may help ongoing investigations.

Detectives said the event was an opportunity to connect with people from across the city.

"When we can interact with the public and talk to them, it builds confidence with the community, with what we are doing and what we are trying to accomplish," said Matthew Filter, a detective in the Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons Unit.

Detectives said they hoped to bring the event back again next year.

If you have any information on any unsolved cold case you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.