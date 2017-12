NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A reported shooting had all but one lane shut down on I-65 north early Sunday morning.

It was reported at 6:05 a.m. near the East Trinity Lane exit in North Nashville.

Two people were shot and were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It was not clear how serious their injuries were.

Officers were attempting to locate a crime scene. TDOT estimated the road would reopen at 10:00 a.m.