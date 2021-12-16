Metro police: Shooting involving officer in Madison under investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in Madison early Thursday morning.

This unfolded on West Old Hickory Boulevard, between Interstate 65 and Dickerson Pike, at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

An officer at the scene told NewsChannel 5's Cole Johnson that there was a shooting involving an officer, and that the officer wasn't shot. However, there were no details about anyone else potentially involved.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called into to independently investigate.

Initially, police were dispatched to the area for a call of "personnel in danger."

There were at least a dozen police cruisers holding the scene early Thursday, shutting down both directions of traffic on Old Hickory Boulevard.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Metro Nashville Police Department for updates. Look for new developments to this story throughout the day.