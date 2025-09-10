Metro Police investigating a hit and run that killed motorcyclist on Old Hickory Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a hit and run incident that killed a motorcyclist on Tuesday.

According to police, the motorcyclist, later identified as 33-year-old James C. Sellars was stopped at a red light in the southbound lanes of Old Hickory Boulevard when he was struck from behind by a silver smaller style Mercedes SUV.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, which sustained front end damage, continued southbound on Old Hickory Boulevard.

The SUV is missing the front bumper cover.

Anyone with information about the hit and run vehicle or driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.