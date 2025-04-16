Suspect dies in shooting involving DEA agent in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An incident involving a U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration agent turned deadly after an agent was involved in a shooting with a suspect, who has now died.

Police said this was a narcotics operation on Poston Avenue in Midtown. According to the DEA, one of its agents was involved in the shooting.

"This morning, during a law enforcement action in Nashville, a DEA agent was involved in a shooting incident with a suspect," a spokesperson from DEA said in a statement. "No law enforcement personnel were injured; however, the suspect was shot. Law enforcement administered first aid and immediately transported the suspect to the hospital, where the suspect succumbed to their injuries. There is no threat to public safety at this time. The Metro Nashville Police Department will lead the investigation into this matter. DEA will not comment further as this situation is being investigated.

There is a heavy police presence in the area at this time. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was involved in the incident, the agency said.

"We have not been asked to investigate the shooting," the TBI said.

The MNPD Cold Case Unit is investigating, police said.

We will update as we learn more details.

