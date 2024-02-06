Metro Police investigating after a 25-year-old woman was allegedly attacked during run on Cumberland Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There were scary moments this week for a young woman who was attacked while jogging on the Cumberland River Greenway near the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and Cement Plant Road.

Metro Police say a 25-year-old woman was on a run when she stopped near a man, she thought was trying to get her attention to talk to her.

Police say once the woman stopped, he grabbed her and put her into a choke-hold. He threw her into a fence, forcing her to the ground. He got on top of her and held her down.

Officers say if it wasn't for a witness intervening and pulling the man off her, things may have been worse.

The attacker ran away before police arrived. He's described as a middle-aged white man with facial hair and tan skin who was last seen wearing blue jeans and dark slipper type shoes.

Prior to the attack, he was seen walking away from a nearby homeless camp.

If you recognize this man, call police or Crime Stoppers. You can help the victim get justice and possibly protect someone else from a future crime.