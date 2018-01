NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police were called to a home just north of downtown Nashville after a body was found on a porch.

The incident was reported early Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard.

Details were limited at this time.

It’s unknown if the deceased was a resident of the home or if cold weather played a factor in the person’s death.

The Medical Examiner was on the scene.