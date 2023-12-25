Metro Police investigating Christmas Eve shooting at Tanger Outlet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating Monday morning after a woman was shot outside Tanger Outlets on Christmas Eve. The shooting happened around 5 p.m.

Both police and Metro Council member Joy Styles say they believe the act of violence was targeted. According to police, there was a dispute between a man and a woman who know one another that became physical. Shortly after, the woman was shot in the leg. The man ran to his car and drove away.

She was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Security at Tanger is working with officers to look at license plate reader footage and video surveillance to find the shooter.

Councilwoman Joy Styles, who represents the area, says the violence points to a bigger issue across the country. She says retail centers are seeing more criminal activity around the holidays and made it clear that the increase in crime is not specific to Tanger or the Antioch area.

Police data for 2023 shows there have been 1,211 non-fatal shootings and 251 fatal shootings, but almost 12,000 violent crimes investigated across the Metro area.

Police say if you know anything that could bring in the shooter from Sunday’s crime, you should call Crimestoppers at (615)-74-CRIME.