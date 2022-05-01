Metro Police investigating deadly shooting at West Park Community Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have reported they are pursuing strong leads in Saturday night’s fatal shooting of Jerious D. Johnson, 22, in the rear parking lot of West Park Community Center at 6105 Morrow Road.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 6:20 p.m. and found Johnson, of Edge Moor Drive, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police say the investigation at present shows that the occupants of a black SUV pulled alongside the occupants of a red pickup truck in the back parking lot. Shortly thereafter shots were fired. Johnson, who arrived in the SUV, went down. Both vehicles then fled.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.