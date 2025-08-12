Metro Police investigating deadly shooting of a 6-year-old boy on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 6-year-old boy on Friday.

Detectives state that they've received conflicting information about the incident.

The child’s parents drove him to Southern Hills Medical Center late Friday afternoon where he was pronounced dead. They initially told officials that Cyprien was with them as they performed yard work in the Paragon Mills area and was playing with his brother when they became aware that he was injured.

Detectives say the parents were uncooperative after that.

The Ford Explorer in which Cyprien was driven to the hospital was impounded Friday night.

According to police, the child's mother, 28-year-old Karen Y. Argueta drove off in the vehicle after arriving at the hospital and was gone for about an hour before returning.

A search of the vehicle revealed a semi-automatic rifle style gun with a loaded magazine inside a bag in the rear floorboard. The gun was reported stolen out of Murfreesboro. There was also a plastic baggie containing 6.92 grams of crystal meth.

Cyprien’s father, 37-year-old Fredy M. Martinez was taken into custody along with Argueta.

Argueta was charged early today with felony meth possession and gun theft. Martinez is charged with being a fugitive from justice out of Travis County, Texas.