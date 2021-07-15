Metro Police investigating deadly shooting on 10th Avenue North

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives asked for the public's help in their investigation of a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

They say 53-year-old Johnny Fox was shot multiple times on the 1800 block of 10th Avenue North.

Responding officers found Fox lying on the sidewalk. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say several people were in the area at the time of the shooting but left before police got there.

Anyone with information about the murder was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.