Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Metro Police investigating deadly stabbing at a home on West Ave.

thumbnail_image0-3.jpg
WTVF
thumbnail_image0-3.jpg
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — ﻿Metro Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the 900 block of West Avenue.

According to police, the stabbing took place inside the home at around 9:30 a.m.

There is no reason to believe there's any danger to public and no suspect search at this time.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Songwriters collaborate with adults with disabilities, writing beautiful new songs

Music City is built on the talents of songwriters - and I can guarantee you've never seen a better collaboration than this! You'll be cheering and crying... and glad you took time to watch this story. Enjoy! 

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking