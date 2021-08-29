Metro police investigating fatal shooting after fight

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officers are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex this weekend.

Malachi Fondren, 21, died at the Stewarts Ferry Apartments on Stones River Cove. The situation grew heated and seemed to involve a dispute with another man over a woman, police said.

Police said the investigation to this point shows that Fondren was visiting the female when her former boyfriend arrived.

Interaction between the two men outside resulted in Fondren being fatally shot. The shooter fled the scene with a relative. All of the parties involved have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.