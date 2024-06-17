Metro police investigating fourth teenager killed in two week time span

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the fourth time in just two-and-a-half weeks a teenager has been shot and killed in Nashville.

Metro Police say it happened Sunday afternoon in the courtyard at the Cumberland View Apartments on 25th Avenue North.

23-year-old Anthony Brooks admitted to police that he shot 17-year-old Ebonique Farris during an argument. Police didn't say what the two were arguing about, but Farris died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Brooks surrendered to police at the scene and his gun was recovered. He's being held without bond. This is Brooks' first arrest in Metro Nashville, but according to Metro's police data dashboard, this is the fourth homicide of the year in that zip code.

Ebonique's family saying they're devastated by the loss and they're asking for prayers to get through this tough time.