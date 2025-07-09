Metro Police investigating hit and run that took place Tuesday afternoon

Metro Police are investigating a hit and run that took place Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, just after 3:30 p.m., a black Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on South 5th Street when it crossed over Main Street onto Spring Street. This is when they struck a pedestrian standing in the median.

The Hyundai did not stop and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.