Metro Police investigating if deadly shooting was accidental

NASVHILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating whether the shooting death of 23-year-old Dontrail Spencer Jr. on Friday was accidental.

Officers were called a home on Hydes Ferry Road in Bordeaux around 8:30 Friday night. Investigators say the home was secured when they arrived. Officers forced entry and found blood but there was no one in the home. An AR-style rifle was located inside.

At 9:00 p.m Nashville General Hospital reported that Spencer had been brought to the hospital by a private vehicle. He died shortly after arrival. Officials say others who had been inside the home were at the hospital with Spencer.

No charges have been placed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update this story once we receive more information.

