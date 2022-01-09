Metro police investigating Jefferson Street and 2nd Avenue North shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early Sunday morning, Metro Nashville Police Department central officers responded to a call in the area of Jefferson Street and 2nd Avenue North.

Police said four victims left the scene after they were shot at and chased down by a white SUV with tinted windows around 3 a.m. The victims drove off from the area, fleeing to Queens Lane Court where north precinct officers met them.

A male victim was struck in the leg during the shooting and has a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Central police officers were not able to locate a crime scene on Jefferson Street.

None of the victims were able to provide a physical description of the suspects inside the white SUV.

MNPD is continuing with an investigation.